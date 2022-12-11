Diddy Reveals He Named His New Baby Girl After Himself

Diddy welcomed another addition to his family — a baby daughter who already has some similarities to her dad. The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, 53, announced the news on social media. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," the artist, whose real name is Sean Combs, wrote in a Twitter post. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" he added. Baby Love was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA, hospital, a source told TMZ. The mother's identity has not been revealed. Also a father to sons Quincy, 31, Christian, 24, and Jesse and D'Lila, both 15, Diddy has a son Justin, 28, from his ex-wife Misa Hylton, before having daughter Chance, 16, from his ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.

The name "Love" is special to Diddy since it is also his legal name. In November 2017, Diddy announced he would go by Love. "I've been praying on this — and I know it's risky because it could come off corny to some people — but I've decided to change my name again," he revealed in a social media video at the time. "I'm just not who I [was] before. I'm something different. So my new name is 'Love' — aka 'Brother Love.'" He explained that the new handle wasn't for the stage during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. "I feel it's very important that I clear that up," the former Making the Band host said. "I decided that I'm just going to go with the name Diddy."

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

He added, "See, Diddy's my nickname. Love is my real name," he explained. "So, I just changed my name to Love. Sean Love Combs, that's what it says on my driver's license, that's my official name: Love." The internet is taken aback, as no one had any idea Diddy was expecting a baby late. According to TMZ, he's in a polyamorous relationship with Yung Miami, but there is no hint that she was pregnant. The couple was spotted together in the past week, and Yung Miami looked slim. At this point, it is unclear if Miami knew about this child of Diddy's. A Twitter user told her to get on a podcast because the public has questions about this child. As a reply, she only used eyeball emojis, which might indicate the City Girls rapper knows more than she is letting on.