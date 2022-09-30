Yung Miami's Dream of Being 'Next Black Oprah' Got Social Media Buzzing
Yung Miami is trending weekly since the debut of her podcast, Caresha Please. The 28-year-old City Girl member hosts her own show on Revolt, a network owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, who she's currently dating. She's interviewed Diddy, her City Girl group member JT, self-proclaimed hot girl Meg Thee Stallion, "Icy" rapper Saweetie, and Kevin Gates thus far. Since the podcast's debut, she and her subjects have been viral memes and clips spread across all social media platforms. Views are in the millions per episode. And now, she has her sights set on taking the daytime talk show and/or podcast space by storm.
In an interview with XXL, the south Florida native was asked what her next goals in terms of elevating her interview skills. "I want to take it to the next level," she answered. "I'm dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah." On how the show came together, she says it was due to fans' requests because of her continued viral moments.
"People just loving to hear me talk, you know? Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral," she explained. "One day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, 'Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,' and that's how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live."
While she has fans, many are perplexed by her "Black Oprah" statement. Social media users are going crazy with their reactions.
the fact that most of us knew what Yung Miami meant when she said Black Oprah is scary .— 🐝🗝🚪 (@_NevaTell) September 28, 2022
if Yung Miami becomes the next Oprah, she will actually be the first Black woman to achieve this ☝🏽— Brittany Snow ➐ (@spookysai) September 28, 2022
she means the oprah for black people. like yea oprah is black but she aint black like how yung miami is black. like the hood oprah— Your OG 🐩 (@LRNROSE) September 28, 2022
Yung Miami saying she wants to be "the black Oprah" is the funniest thing that a rapper has ever said.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) September 28, 2022
Yung Miami disrespecting OPRAH trying to downplay all the diversity and struggles she had to go through as a BLACK woman to get to where she is now. Just because she not a ratchet thot, that don't mean you get to say she not black. I don't find it funny AT ALL.— @TheFemaleRapGame on IG (@FemaleRapGame) September 28, 2022
Why Yung Miami keep saying she wanna be the next "black Oprah" like Oprah white or something 😭😭😭😭— F.N.G.M 🤑 (@WestIndianBae) September 28, 2022
