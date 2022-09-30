Yung Miami's Dream of Being 'Next Black Oprah' Got Social Media Buzzing

Yung Miami is trending weekly since the debut of her podcast, Caresha Please. The 28-year-old City Girl member hosts her own show on Revolt, a network owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs, who she's currently dating. She's interviewed Diddy, her City Girl group member JT, self-proclaimed hot girl Meg Thee Stallion, "Icy" rapper Saweetie, and Kevin Gates thus far. Since the podcast's debut, she and her subjects have been viral memes and clips spread across all social media platforms. Views are in the millions per episode. And now, she has her sights set on taking the daytime talk show and/or podcast space by storm.

In an interview with XXL, the south Florida native was asked what her next goals in terms of elevating her interview skills. "I want to take it to the next level," she answered. "I'm dreaming big. I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah." On how the show came together, she says it was due to fans' requests because of her continued viral moments.

"People just loving to hear me talk, you know? Whenever I talk or whenever I go on [Instagram] Live, it go viral," she explained. "One day I was talking with Diddy and he was like, 'Yeah, [you] should do a podcast. It would be good for you,' and that's how it came out. It was just a conversation of me just always going viral off the way I talk and the engagement that I used to get off of Instagram Live."

While she has fans, many are perplexed by her "Black Oprah" statement. Social media users are going crazy with their reactions.