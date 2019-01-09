Diane Kruger Begs for Baby’s Privacy After Photos of Her Daughter With ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Leak

Diane Kruger is pleading with the public to respect her and Norman Reedus‘ newborn daughter’s privacy.

On Tuesday, Kruger posted an emotional plea to Instagram appealing for her daughter’s privacy after photos of herself with her baby were leaked without her permission and shared on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their daughter, their first child together, in November.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger captioned the photo.

“While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety,” she continued.

“Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you not to repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal,” she wrote. “Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support.”

Kruger and Reedus had been noticeably secretive when it came to their pregnancy, the couple never officially confirming the news on their social media accounts until well after their little girl’s birth.

Rumors that they were expecting first began circulating in May, when the Welcome to Marwen actress wore a number of loose-fitting outfits while attending the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. The pregnancy rumors were confirmed to a number of outlets later that month.

In November, a source claimed that Kruger and Reedus’ baby had made her entrance into the world, though no details regarding the little one, including name, date of birth, or sex, had been given at the time. Confirmation that they had welcomed a daughter did not come until Kruger accidentally let the news slip during an interview when attending the premiere of her film Welcome to Marwen in December.

Since welcoming their little girl, the couple has continued to keep her out of the spotlight. Reedus had previously shared a glimpse of his daughter only showing the little one’s hands just prior to Christmas. The couple, who met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, has also gushed about one another’s parenting skills on social media.

Although this is the couple’s first child together, the little girl is Reedus’ second. The Walking Dead actor shared 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien with his ex, Helena Christensen.