Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s Sons Take Part in ‘Wrestling Match’

Ben and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald have two rowdy boys on their hands.

The Counting On cast member and mom shared a video of 23-month-old Spurgeon and 7-month-old Henry ‘wrestling’ on Instagram, but it looked more like an adorable, slightly aggressive cuddle session.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I believe I just witnessed their first wrestling match…” the 24-year-old captioned the photo, adding hashtags “#boymom” and “#momreferee.”

I believe I just witnessed their first wrestling match… 🙈 #boymom #momreferee A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Fans couldn’t get enough of the clip, with one writing, “Precious! Two little boys wrestling on the floor making memories!”

“Seriously, this is the cutest thing ever!” another added.

Though the Seewalds look like they have everything under control, the parents admit that having two children under 2 presents some challenges, especially since Ben went to work after welcoming Henry in February.

“Things have been a little more busy in the Seewald house,” Ben said in an episode of Counting On. “One adjustment going from one child to two is there are so many diapers and they pile up so fast. We got to take the trash out a lot more often.”

“I feel like every day is different. Some days it’s very, very simple…” she added. “Other days, it’s a little more chaotic.”

A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

The new mom of two partially credits her baby carrier for helping her stay the course at home, multitasking and tending to both children.

“I love my baby carrier. I think that was one of the best gifts that I received. I can put Henry in the baby carrier and then be able to still carry Spurgeon around some and care for him easier,” she explained.

She goes on to reveal that Spurgeon, who will turn two in November, required a period of adjustment when he was blessed with a baby brother.

“Spurgeon’s always been a cuddly little boy, but now he has to share mommy’s lap with another baby,” Seewald said. “We’re learning to take turns. You know, when baby has to eat, mommy’s going to hold Henry, but you can sit beside me. So maybe that’s been an adjustment for him. But I think he’s doing pretty well.”