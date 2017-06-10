Christina El Moussa All Smiles As She Holds Hands With New Man on Date Night

HGTV star, Christina El Moussa was all smiles while on “date night” with her new man on Friday.

Entertainment Tonight learned this week that the Flip or Flop star started seeing someone she used to date before her marriage to ex-husband, Tarek. He is reportedly a businessman by the name of “Doug.”

On Friday evening, she was photographed by paparazzi as the two held hands while heading to dinner. El Moussa wore a semi-sheer, long sleeve purple polka-dot mini dress that was paired with gorgeous gray suede thigh-high boots.

The 33-year-old took to Snapchat this weekend to share some images from her night, including a video of the two enjoying a flaming cocktail. The video was simply captioned, “Date night.”

ET learned Doug met her two children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden

Her very public date night comes on the heels of Tarek posting photos of himself enjoying life as a bachelor and news that he would be taking a “break from blondes.”

In his latest interview on Radio Andy, Tarek seemingly took a jab at his estranged wife, insinuating he may be looking for something totally different when it comes to his next relationship.

“I’m taking a break from blondes. Maybe I’ll dabble with brunettes for a while. I’m looking for someone who’s a lot of fun and a free spirit and is on the same page as me,” he quipped.

El Moussa and her ex-husband who share two kids, split last year. Tarek filed for divorce this past January.

