Chrissy Teigen Sparks Online Outrage With Seemingly Innocent Baby Photo

The internet loves Chrissy Teigen when she’s tweeting about being stuck on a plane, but an innocent photo of her with daughter Luna at a playground brought the pitchforks out last week.

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 6, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

Back on Jan. 6, Teigen posted a photo of herself with one-year-old Luna, with the two at the top of a slide. “Weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now,” Teigen wrote in the caption.

While this might be seen as an adorable photo capturing a moment between a mother and daughter, others criticized the 32-year-old Teigen for putting her daughter in danger.

“DID U NO THAT U COULD BREAK UR DAUGHTERS LEGS LIKE THAT?” one person wrote, notes The Daily Mail.

“Just a heads up that this can break your little one’s leg! I have three friends who have had this happen,” another added.

“Hell is wrong with you?” another person bluntly asked. “You’re gonna break her legs.”

On the other hand, there were dozens of other Instagram users who defended Teigen and asked others to take a chill pill.

“Omg, people!! Y’all seriously don’t need to be on social media! I’ve done this a million times with my little one and my friend’s little ones. LOCK ME UP!!! What about swings? Will they break our necks?” one person wrote. “Good news tho – everyone is alive.”

“People are so critical, how about we just learn to be happy that it’s an awesome photo of a mum and her kid going down a slide?” another asked.

“These negative comments are probably coming from people with no children. You all need to mind your own business,” one person added.

Back in 2012, The New York Times reported about the case of a mother in Dunkirk, Maryland who accompanied her 18-month-old toddler on a playground slide. After the ride down the slide, the toddler couldn’t walk. A doctor discovered she suffered a fractured tibia.

According to the Times, a Winthrop University Hospital study found that almost 14 percent of pediatric leg fractures over an 11-month period happened when parents rode down slides with their children.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, are expecting their second child together.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Chrissy Teigen