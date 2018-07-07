Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Has ‘Twins’ After Feeding Son Miles and Daughter Luna’s Doll

Chrissy Teigen may have her hands full with new son Miles, but she still takes care of her daughter Luna’s toys.

As documented in her latest breastfeeding session with Miles, the mother of two revealed her 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone has insisted Teigen needed to nurse the 6-week-old baby, as well as her baby doll at the same time.

“Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” Teigen, 32, wrote alongside a silly photo of herself trying to acquiesce to her daughter’s demand.

The model had some sweet words for fellow celeb Paris Hilton who, PEOPLE reports, commented on the sweet image, claiming she has “baby fever.”

“You are such an incredible mother!” Hilton wrote, in an interaction spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs. “Giving me #BabyFever.”

In response, Teigen wrote: “[Paris Hilton] you are going to be a amazing. Doitdoitdoit.”

Hours earlier, Teigen shared a hilarious video of her husband John Legend pulling double daddy duty.

In the video, Legend patiently tried to burp the couple’s 6-week-old son as their daughter lost her balance while sitting on the dad’s shoulders — and grabbed onto his face so she doesn’t slip any further.

“Ahh, good burp, good burp,” Legend said while all of these things happen around him, as Teigen can be heard laughing in the background.

Teigen, who is known for her genius clap backs at social media trolls, recently faced her haters after making fun of herself while trying to take a cute family photo with Miles and Luna.

Joking about the picture perfect image, she wondered, “Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?”

Mommy shamers were quick to criticize Chrissy on Instagram, and in response to one commenter who wrote, “He doesn’t look to happy with the sun in his eyes,” she replied, “He told me he loves it.”

She was also shamed for posting a video in which she pretended to shoplift makeup from a store.

The company commented, “Damn next time you need a product just hit us up.” After she was accused of setting a bad example for Luna, who was on her hip, Chrissy amended her caption, writing, “EDIT: DO NOT EVER STEAL OR PRETEND TO STEAL YOUR FRIEND’S [OUAI HAIRCARE] TESTERS IN FRONT OF EMPLOYEES. ONE, BECAUSE IT’S WRONG, BUT TWO, IT WILL STARTLE EXTREMELY ANNOYING PEOPLE INTO BEING EXTREMELY OFFENDED ON THE ‘GRAM.”

In another update to the video’s caption, she joked, “I am currently scrubbing pots in the back of a Sephora.”

Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, has not commented on the backlash she’s currently receiving on social media.

“I’m very accustomed to what she’s saying on Twitter. I’m very entertained by it,” the “Good Night” singer explained to E! News three years ago. “I love it. I’m her biggest fan.”