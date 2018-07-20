Chrissy Teigen Documents Relatable Motherhood Struggles in Hilarious Videos

Chrissy Teigen knows how to take relatable motherhood moments of stress, and make them funny.

The mother of two took to Twitter Wednesday to document how she expertly tried to save some breast milk she accidentally spilled on a table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one of the videos, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight, Teigen couldn’t contain her cackling as she tried to use a syringe to pick up the food for baby Miles and transfer into a small bottle. “We’re trying!” she said in the video, “I got some!”

EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE pic.twitter.com/3hLL0AvAED — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

“EVERY DROP COUNTS IN THIS HOUSE,” she added in the caption.

“I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies,” another post read.

I am so jealous of people with plentiful boobies pic.twitter.com/aRzxeEVY85 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 18, 2018

Since giving birth to her second child, Miles, with John Legend in May, Teigen has remained open with her followers about her breastfeeding journey, attempting to normalize during by sharing photos and videos of herself feeding the baby, as well as vocalizing her struggles with it via social media.

However, don’t take pictures of her while she’s nursing, the model recently called out a photographer who she says took her photo while she was breastfeeding in her car.

“To the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f— yourself if you sell them,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

Teigen’s tweets about the photographer were up for several hours before she deleted them. She did, however, keep up her responses to those commenting on the situation. She explained the situation to one responder who asked her to share a breastfeeding photo for all the nursing moms out there.

“Oh I am definitely happy to! It’s most of my day,” Teigen wrote. “[It’s] just so creepy to be sitting in a car, dark out, and see flashes and a dude.”

Teigen frequently faces backlash from mom shamers when it comes to her posts with or about her children. In one image with her and John Legend’s daughter Luna, 2, and Miles, 6 weeks, she joked about the picture-perfect image.

“Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?” she wondered.

Legend told E! News three years ago that he is “very entertained” by Teigen’s social media antics. “I’m very accustomed to what she’s saying on Twitter. I’m very entertained by it,” the “Good Night” singer said at the time. “I love it. I’m her biggest fan.”