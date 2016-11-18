Chrissy Teigen Dishes on How Celebs Lose Baby Weight

(Photo: Twitter / @liahaberman)

Almost as soon as a celebrity gives birth, their “post-baby” body becomes a topic of discussion and it can lead to undo pressure on the stars themselves and the women who can’t help but make comparisons in their own post-baby paths. Chrissy Teigen, always one to keep it real, opened up about how the stars make it look so easy to shed weight.

“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” she said on the Today Show. “So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing it so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there.”

The model gave birth to baby Luna in April. She cautions that women shouldn’t feel they need to compare themselves to others because the situations are incredibly different.

“We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies,” she shared. “We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”

Preach, mama!