Chrissy Teigen Called out After Posting Nude Photo With Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity mom to showcase that no matter how adorable the photo, there will always be someone shaming you in the comments. The 32-year-old model and mom of 2 shared a photo Tuesday night having “a splash” with her 2-year-old daughter Luna, which set some of her followers off in the comments.

“a splash with toons,” Teigen captioned the image, referring to her nickname “Toons” for Luna. In the photo, Teigen sat cross-legged in the oversized tub with her back to the camera while Luna splashed around with her bath toys.

“Negative Nancy here, you shouldn’t bathe with plastics,” one commenter wrote.

“This is beautiful and all but there are some intimate photos you should keep in your family circle,” another said.

“Why do we need to see this… it is entirely sooooo personal,” someone else wrote.

“Bathtub pictures with a minor. Classless,” one person chimed in.

“This is a very private moment to share with the world,” another said.

But the majority of the comments were either gushing over the adorable picture (“Aww, so sweet”) or defending Teigen from the “Negative Nancies.”

“If you know you’re being Negative Nancy, just keep it to yourself. Let people make their own life choices,” someone wrote.

“Oh good grief… this beautiful Mama graciously shares her life with us (reminder: she doesn’t HAVE to!) and *some* think it’s an invitation for their judgments and negative opinions. Seriously?”

Others took to the comment section on Thursday to congratulate Teigen, who announced in the early morning hours of Thursday that she and John welcomed their second child, a son.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” she tweeted alongside several baby bottle and smiling emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

The couple has not shared any more details about their family’s newest member, like his name, but she told Us Weekly in March that she wanted to meet him before deciding on a name.

“I want to wait to see him before we give him a name. I’m not mad at the name J.J. for John Jr. — I like traditional names. It’s not going to be a wild name. Ronald is a cute name in our family,” Teigen continued. “His brother, my brother, my dad … I like boy names on girls. When I think of a boy name, I always just think it’s better for a girl.”

Legend, 39, previously told PEOPLE that he doesn’t think “Luna has a concept of exactly what it means to have a little sibling yet.”

“She’ll figure it out sooner or later, and she’ll probably have some moments where she regrets it! But we’re excited,” he said in March.