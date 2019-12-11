Chris Brown Reveals First Photo, Name of Newborn Son With Ammika Harris

Chris Brown and girlfriend, Ammika Harris reportedly welcomed their first child together in November, and Brown shared the first look at his infant son along with the baby’s name on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 11, 2019 at 5:24am PST

“AEKO CATORI BROWN,” the singer captioned a black and white photo of his hands cradling his son’s tiny feet. The photo was the first official confirmation that the baby had been born after Harris’ pregnancy was first reported this summer, though the status of the pair’s relationship is still unclear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown and Harris both shared cryptic messages on social media in November that seemed to allude to the baby’s birth. Harris shared a post on her Instagram Story that read, “I was in love, when I first saw you,” while Brown posted a black and white photo of himself smiling at something off camera along with the date, “11-20-19.” He followed that with a post in which he was wearing a hoodie that read, “BORN.” The 30-year-old had also worn a sweatshirt with the word “Aeko” on it, leading fans to believe that was his son’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on Nov 20, 2019 at 10:10pm PST

Baby Aeko is Harris’ first child, and Brown shares 5-year-old daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman.

“So I have a co-parenting job that’s pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!” Brown said on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2015. “It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

“I think with me, the main thing is probably patience,” he added. “With me, I always want stuff done right now—’Let’s get it done, let’s get it done!’ but, you know, being able to be a father and, you know, seeing my daughter, you know, from those gradual stages, from crawling to walking to saying words now, you know, learning different things every day is kinda just teaching me patience.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Prince Williams