Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Baby Crew Makes On-Camera Debut Despite ‘Fixer Upper’ Ending

Morning made. @savannahguthrie got to hold @joannagaines & @chipgaines’ newest little one, Crew! The couple also discusses the possibility of another baby! pic.twitter.com/PI7yfAtjLf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2018



Chip and Joanna Gaines’ 4-month-old son, Crew, made his TV debut on Tuesday, though he was on The Today Show rather than Fixer Upper.

The Gaines said goodbye to their beloved HGTV show at the end of last season. Apparently, that is not keeping them off TV, as the couple traveled to New York for Tuesday’s episode of The Today Show. They joined hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and as they came on screen, Gaines carried baby Crew in his arms.

“He is a gift,” Joanna said. “We were talking the other day and saying how he has [slowed] down time for us.”

The baby boy slept through the whole interview, unfazed by the crowd, the cameras and his parents’ voices. Crew is the Gaines’ fifth child. Their other kids range in age from 13 to 8 years old. During the interview, the proud parents even discussed the possibility of adding to their brood even more.

“He wants [Crew] to have a sister,” Joanna said of Gaines. “I mean, I love the process of being pregnant. I love giving birth.”

She would not give a more solid answer on the topic. She did, however, say that Crew has changed the lives of his siblings already as well. She said that all four of them — Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay fawn over their baby brother.

“They’re obsessed with him, and it really is one of those things where I have to fight to hold him,” she said.

She added that the older kids pitch in “so much,” and she feels that they actually make it exponentially easier to have a baby.

“That’s why, really, the idea — not that we’re having more — but the idea… it’s just so easy,” she said. “When you have a gap from 8 to this, newborn, it’s easy.”

While Crew may have stolen the show, Joanna was really there to discuss her new book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave. The book came out on Tuesday, and features some of the author’s latest thoughts on design.

Meanwhile, her husband was apparently just along for the ride. Gaines crashed Al Roker’s weather segment in addition to his wife’s interview, wearing his trademark smile.

The Gaines left behind their acclaimed show Fixer Upper after five seasons, choosing instead to focus on their business. By all accounts things seem to be working out well for them, as they are looking at expanding their properties in Waco, Texas.