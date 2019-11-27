Channing Tatum Wants Counselor to Set Custody Schedule for His Daughter Following ‘Conflict’ With Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum is reportedly looking to make a more formal custody agreement with ex wife Jenna Dewan over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly. The Magic Mike star filed a request Monday asking that he and the Mixtape star meet with a counselor once a month to help schedule their time with their daughter, as well as assist them with any co-parenting issues.

The news comes just a week since the couple’s divorce was finalized. News broke on Nov. 21 the duo were still figuring out property settlements and custody, but a judge had finalized the divorce, allowing either party to remarry.

“Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly,” Tatum wrote in the request, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance, which has led to both confusion and conflict.”

Tatum added, “In an effort to avoid any unnecessary confusion and conflict going forward, I believe it is necessary for Petitioner and me to work with a co-parenting counselor to assist us with making modifications to the custodial schedule as needed, as we have not been able to do so effectively.”

The actor requested that each parent be allowed to travel with Everly throughout the United States without the other parent’s consent. They would require approval from the other parent if the travel plans were for outside of the country.

Tatum is also reportedly requesting he and Dewan both be allowed to take Everly out of school for up to five days, as it pertains to their work schedules or a special occasion. He also asked that the pair alternate or equally divide holidays and vacation periods, as well as each parent be allowed to FaceTime with the 6-year-old every day.

He also requested that no parent be authorized to use the little girl’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for-profit sponsorship, ad, campaign or partnership, including on social media without consent from the other parent.

Tatum and Dewan broke up in April 2018 and have both moved on to new relationships. The actor is dating pop singer Jessie J, while Dewan is in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee. The latter revealed they are pregnant with their first child together. Dewan showed off her growing baby bump during an appearance at the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday.