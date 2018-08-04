Latest Carrie Underwood Pregnancy Reports Are Bogus

Carrie Underwood is not pregnant, despite what a tabloid report claims.

The front cover of the latest issue of InTouch Weekly claims the country music star is pregnant with twin girls, but Gossip Cop debunked the rumor.

The cover and article inside claim Underwood herself said she is pregnant, but she never said that. InTouch also claims the pregnancy is helping Underwood and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, repair a “fractured marriage.”

“They’ve been trying for a baby for the past few months,” a source claims, adding that Underwood is “three months along.”

“She and Mike are beyond thrilled that their little family is going from three to five in one big jump,” the anonymous source claimed. “There were some dark times for Carrie and Mike, and at one point friends feared they were close to splitting. But they survived, and now they’re expecting twins!”

InTouch also previously claimed Underwood and Fisher were getting divorced in February, but that never happened. In fact, Fisher himself denied those rumors when he posted a verse from Psalm 139:23-24 on Instagram.

“Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting,” the verse reads.

“One of my new favorite verses because I need this reminder daily,” the former Nashville Predators player wrote in the caption for the Instagram post.

One fan wrote in the comments, “Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus!. He will guide you [through]!”

This prompted Fisher to respond, “That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks.”

The new InTouch issue also incorrectly claimed Underwood and Fisher were moving from Nashville to Los Angeles, which is not true. Although the couple is planning on moving from their current estate, they are not leaving Music City.

Last month, Underwood and Fisher celebrated their eight-year anniversary with Instagram selfies.

“Here’s to 8 years, babe!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday… which was more than the day before… and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! [Love] you!”

Underwood and Fisher have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The singer’s new album, Cry Pretty, hits stores on Sept. 14. She is also hosting the CMA Awards on Nov. 14, which will take place in Nashville. A list of all of her upcoming shows can be found on her website.