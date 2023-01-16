Carey Mulligan Expecting Third Child With Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are expecting their third child together. The two are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5. A rep for Mulligan, 37, shared the news with PEOPLE after the actress walked the red carpet on Jan. 13 at the AFI Awards. The American Film Institute included her latest movie, She Said, on the list of the Top 10 films of 2022.

Mulligan and Mumford, 35, got engaged in August 2022. They married at a farm in Somerset, England in April 2012. They welcomed their daughter in September 2015 and their son in August 2017. Mumford is the lead singer of Mumford & Sons.

Mulligan is a two-time Oscar nominee for her roles in An Education (2009) and Promising Young Woman (2021). She earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for She Said. In the new movie, Mulligan stars as New York Times journalist Megan Twohey, who worked with Jodi Kantor to report on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse and misconduct against dozens of women. The film also stars Zoe Kazan as Kantor. It was directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. It is now streaming on Peacock.

Although the investigation into Weinstein is at the forefront of She Said, the movie also touches on Twohey's relationship with postpartum depression. At the time of the investigation, Twohey just had a baby, and Mulligan wanted to capture the experience of postpartum depression in her performance. "I felt like she really spent a lot of time with me, and studied me and my family in a way in which she was able to not just portray a sense of me, but to portray this really personal and even difficult time in my life, in a very accurate and respectful way," Twohey told Vanity Fair.

Mulligan experienced postpartum depression after Evelyn Grace was born in 2015, and returning to work helped her heal. "It was either cancel [doing press for Suffragette] or just get on and do it. And that-and a combination of lots of other things, and help and support from everyone around me, was my light," Mulligan told Vanity Fair. "So, Megan and I talked about that, and we both shared what we had both been through, like so many women have been through."

Mulligan has several projects in the works. Her next movie is Johan Renck's Spaceman, which is based on Jaroslav Kalfař's novel Spaceman of Bohemia. It also stars Paul Dano and Adam Sandler and will be released on Netflix in July. Mulligan also plays Felicia Montealegre in Bradley Cooper's epic biopic about Leonard Bernstein, Maestro. Mulligan and Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell plan to reunite for Saltburn.