Cameron Diaz’s Husband Benji Madden Reveals Rare Photo of Them Together on Her Birthday

Benji Madden had the sweetest tribute to wife Cameron Diaz as the two celebrated the actress’ 47th birthday on Aug. 30, sharing a rare photo of the two together on his Instagram and declaring his heart will belong to her always in a heart-filled caption. Posting a black and white photo of the two looking away from the camera while looking out over the water, Madden made his feelings clear in the caption, which he peppered with loving emojis.

“Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife,” he wrote underneath the Saturday, Aug. 31 post. “You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give. I’m Yours Always Forever. Many More Baby.”

The Mask actress clearly feels the same way about her husband, opening up about their relationship in a rare profile in InStyle last month.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she gushed of Madden. “My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. … I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls—. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

It’s been five years since Diaz last appeared on screen in Annie, but the Charlie’s Angels actress explained she’s more than happy staying out of the spotlight for now.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago that’s a long time,” she said in the profile. “I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. I don’t miss performing.”

There’s plenty in Diaz’s future, however, she hinted.

“Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that,” she said. “But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

