Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Fans Are Weighing in on Their Newborn Baby Girl’s Unique Name

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden‘s baby news may have caught fans off guard, as the couple announced Friday they they had welcomed their first child together after previously staying silent about the possible pregnancy, surrogacy or adoption. But what really caught their followers by surprise was the unique name the new parents chose for their daughter: Raddix Madden.

It’s unclear as to the meaning behind the unique name, but the Maddens couldn’t have been more thrilled to announce the little girl’s birth in a note shared to Instagram.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple began. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the new parents concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji.”

Not that it particularly matters to the parents what people on Twitter think about their daughter’s name, but nonetheless plenty of fans were happy to weigh in on the name:

Cameron Diaz named her daughter Raddix… not to be confused with radish. Or rabbit. Or Redeux. — alex caruso’s biggest fan (@thirst4dodgers) January 3, 2020

Thank you Cameron Diaz and husband for giving us all a good laugh on a day when we all badly need one, and thank you little Raddix for non-consensually taking one for the team — Maddie Twittle (@maddiewhittle) January 3, 2020

Raddix? Cameron Diaz named her daughter Raddix. That sounds like a solution to get rid of pests that infest a house. Celebrity parents need to stop naming babies like they’re temporary goldfish. Awful name — Britney (@mobprincess2714) January 3, 2020

Shocked that she’s still with benji from good charlotte and that the kid is named raddix. Story took me for a spin — 💫 above the moon 🌙 (@Tarte_Lune) January 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Madden family on their newest member!

