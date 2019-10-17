Cam Newton and Girlfriend Kia Proctor Welcome Fourth Child

Cam Newton is officially a dad of five. The Carolina Panthers quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, welcomed a newborn this week, with Proctor announcing the birth on Instagram. In the photo, she holds the baby, who is facing away from the camera and wearing a blue cap.

While the baby is wearing blue and Proctor included a blue heart emoji with the post’s caption, she did not reveal the baby’s name or whether the baby is male or female.

The couple are also parents to son Camidas Swain, 15 months, daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella, 2, and son Chosen Sebastian, 3. Newton is also dad to 12-year-old daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

Newton, 30, has yet to post anything on social media about the most recent addition to his family. He told 247 Sports last year that having children helped him change his behavior for the better.

“I see a lot of how I act, they see it, and they think it’s acceptable,” he said in November 2018. “So even though it’s hard for me, I realize that I have an obedience to be there for my children and teach them life lessons.”

Newton has been sidelined from his starting quarterback position with the Panthers since Week 2 with a foot injury. Despite reports that the foot has been healing well and that he could be practicing with the team again as soon as next week, head coach Ron Rivera said he will not put Newton on the field until he’s 100 percent healthy again.

“The problem with is is, Cam has epitomized what we’ve asked of him being a captain. He’s been there in support of his teammates, he’s been around,” Rivera said, according to the team’s official website. “When we met, when we first got together and talked about this, we told him, ‘Hey, we’re not going to put pressure on you. We’re going to hold tight, hold the fort down, and our guys will play.’ So, until he’s 100 percent, until he’s ready to roll, we’re not going to address it. He’s done everything we’ve asked.

“The people that are [saying], ‘Well, why has he not been around?’ He’s been around, we just don’t want him standing on the sideline for four and a half hours for no reason,” Rivera continued. “That’s the unfair thing about it. We didn’t want to take him on an eight and a half hour, nine-hour flight.

In Newton’s absence, backup quarterback Kyle Allen has taken over and taken the Panthers to 4-0 in their last four games, completing nearly 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 901 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions — leading Panthers fans to wonder if the starting job will be Newton’s to take once his foot finally heals.

