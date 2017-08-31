Brie Bella Reveals the Best Part of Motherhood

Brie Bella, the star of Total Bellas, is opening up about how her 3-month-old daughter whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan, is changing her life. During a press event in New York City, the WWE star dished on the special “bond” she shares with her child.

The best little traveler!! #mommasgirl #gypsylife ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

“The best thing [about being a mom] is just the love you feel for your baby,” she said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“The breastfeeding, that bond, and honestly, this was the first morning where she didn’t wake up to us, but when she wakes up, and her little eyes open, and they see you, this smile… and babies have innocent smiles, they don’t fake anything. They let you know exactly how they’re feeling.”

“So it’s that genuine smile of like, ‘Mommy,’ and you’re just like, ‘Aww,’” she said. “I don’t want it to ever go away.”

While all seems to be well now, Bella said that her experience in the delivery room was quite “stressful” as there were cameras in the room filming for her reality show.



“It was very stressful,” she said. “There was a lot of times where I was like, ‘What am I doing?’”

While the 33-year-old mother of one wasn’t entirely comfortable with the cameras, Bryan said he actually forgot they were there.

“It’s just kind of a primal moment, right?” he said. “She’s going through so much pain and we’re just trying to comfort her. [Her sister] Nicole was there too, and so, trying to be there for [Brie], you forget that somebody’s in the background even filming you.”

Brie’s sister, Nikki Bella, felt that the cameras were capturing too much in the moment.

“I think it gave me more stress than anything because they would be so lost in their moments,” Nikki said. “I’d be looking at the camera girl, like, she’s right there in Brie’s stuff, and I’m like, ‘Hey!’ And I knew I couldn’t say anything, I said something to you [Brie] one time. And Brie was like, ‘Nicole, I let them be here.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, but you should see the shots they’re getting!’”