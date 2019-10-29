Bradley Cooper’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Lea Makes First Public Appearance Alongside Her Dad

Bradley Cooper brought his two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, to the Mark Twain Prize Gala in Washington DC on Sunday evening, marking the first time the two have been out in public together. The 44-year-old actor was there to support Dave Chappelle who was presented with the American humor award. The two were also in A Star Is Born together.

“He actually is a good friend of mine and I loved the experience of working with him,” Chappelle told Entertainment Tonight about Cooper. “As far as my experience is concerned, Bradley is a consummate actor and director.”

Shortly after the Oscar-winning film was released, Chappelle told the audience at one of his Broadway shows that he pretty much agreed to be in the movie to get Cooper to stop bugging him. “He sent me the script…” Chappelle said, “but I never read the script. I didn’t know the s–t was going to be good!”

Cooper shares Lea with supermodel Irina Shayk. The two split up earlier this year after dating since 2015. They have 50/50 shared custody of Lea, although there is reportedly no actual written custody agreement. Cooper and Shayk both live in New York City.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” an E! News insider said shortly after their break-up. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

A source also told US Weekly, “They both work and have a nanny. They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there. They both want to keep it civil for [her] sake.”

After rumors of a romance between Cooper and Lady Gaga fizzled, some began speculating that he could be dating Big Little Lies star Laura Dern. The two were spotted out together this summer. “We’re amazing friends. We’re so lucky. And we’re family,” Dern told US Weekly in September.

“I mean, everybody’s always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he’s the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world,” Cooper said about their friendship. “So I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he’s spectacular.”