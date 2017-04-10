Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s First Child’s Name and Sex Revealed

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed their first child together just two weeks ago, and the little one’s name and sex have officially been revealed.

E! News reports that the actor and model are now parents to a baby girl named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, with the little family recently stepping out for a stroll in Venice Beach, Calif., over the weekend.

MORE: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

The trio stopped at Jeni’s Ice Cream Shop, with Shayk looking casually glam in all-black and accessorizing with an emerald ring that previously set off engagement speculation.

“They are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed,” a source said of the pair.

The insider added that Cooper and Shayk plan on expanding their family in the future.

“Bradley and Irina love each other so much and this is not gonna be the only kid—there will be a few more after this one,” the source shared. “Both families are very happy.”

A post shared by Irina Shayk💕 (@irinashaykfanpage) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

