‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Shows off Growing Baby Bump

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel is expecting her first child, and her growing baby bump was on full display at a recent public appearance.

Fishel, 38, stepped out for the 2nd Annual Bloom Summit, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a stylish black dress with a dandelion design as she cradled her midsection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She completed the look with a set of black high heels, as she posed for photos alongside influencer Saarah Samadani.

This upcoming baby, which is fathered by media personality Jensen Karp will be Fishel’s first. She began dating Fishel in 2017, and they became engaged in March 2018. After marrying in November 2018, they announced the pregnancy in January, with an expected due date in July.

She recently opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with SheKnows, saying that her expectations of what would it would be like were quite different.

“I recently discovered that I spent my whole life thinking somewhere in the future, at some point, I would have a child and that therefore, in a perfect world for me, I would then be pregnant. I have never really fully wrapped my head around what it would feel like to have your body kind of taken over and to not have as much control as I normally have,” Fishel said. “I can honestly say that anytime I’ve ever seen a pregnant woman, I have thought to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, how beautiful.’ Like just hands down, what a miracle, so gorgeous. I’ve never once looked at a pregnant woman and thought, ‘Oh wow, she looks overweight.’ Now that I am pregnant myself, it has been surprisingly harder than I ever could have imagined. To see the numbers on the scale go up, to feel my clothes getting tighter. All of that has been surprisingly hard for me.”

She continued, “To be honest, there’s a part of me that feels ashamed about it. Like, how come I’m not just loving every second of this and how come I’m not feeling as beautiful as I think other pregnant women look? I’ve had to deal with that. There’s been a lot of emotional days where I’ve had to remind myself that this is a natural process and it’s okay and that I can’t be in control of this. And I don’t feel like enough women talk about it, so that’s why I bring it up.”