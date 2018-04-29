Blac Chyna Defends Daughter Dream Kardashian’s Pink Hair Extensions

Blac Chyna quickly deleted a photo on Instagram showing her daughter, Dream Kardashian, with long pink extensions, now claiming that the criticism was still unwarranted.

The photo, posted on Wednesday, shows Chyna’s 1-year-old daughter sitting on an outdoor step offering a thumbs up to the camera. Her natural hair was pulled back tight, she had long pink clip-on extensions hanging well past her shoulders. Fans wrinkled their nose at the accessories.

However, when a TMZ reporter approached Chyna at LAX on Friday, she didn’t seem bothered by the comments.

“They’re called baby clips. Every little girl has them,” she said plainly. The reporter persisted, asking why she thought that people had been so outraged, and asking whether Chyna had gotten her daughter’s ears pierced yet.

“I don’t care. Not at all,” she said smiling. “Listen, I don’t care, my guy. Have a good day.” She walked away from the reporter.

Before she deleted it, the comments on Chyna’s post were an even mix of praise and negativity.

“She’s not a toy… clip on bows?? Try again… that’s a weave!!!” one person said, while another wrote, “Cute baby, but why the pink bow extensions.”

“I want to be a fly on the wall when Kris [Jenner] sees this,” another person wrote, referencing Dream’s grandmother.

“She put a damn weave on her baby. I’m unfollowing,” one person said.

But others defended the mom, calling the photo “really cute.”

“[People] mad about clip on bows.. I even had those when i was little. They came with my dolls so i could match them,” someone said.

Followers are always quick to criticize Chyna’s parenting. She has had her fair share of meltdowns and scandals, including earlier this month when she tried to user her child’s ride-on toy car to beat a stranger at a Six Flags amusement park.

Chyna reportedly attacked a woman who tried to touch her child. She was held back by several people as she grabbed her kids’ ride-on toy car and began swinging it around in an attempt to hit the unidentified woman. A crowd of bystanders witnessed the whole incident, and some posted videos of it on Twitter.

Chyna addressed the incident in a post on her Instagram Story.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny,” Chyna wrote. “But when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child, it’s a whole other story.”

She continued, “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

“Love, King and Dreams Mommy,” Chyna ended the post.