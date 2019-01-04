Bill Hader Breaks Down Crying During Interview About Only Seeing Kids 5 Times This Summer

Former Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader broke down in tears during a new interview after revealing he only saw his children five days all summer.

The last year was great professionally for Hader, who won an Emmy for starring in HBO’s Barry and then filmed It: Chapter Two before starting work on Barry Season 2. However, his 11-year marriage to Maggie Carey ended in a divorce settlement in March. The couple have three children — Hayley, 4; Harper, 6; and Hannah, 9.

“I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer,” Hader told Variety. “It was terrible. So I’m going, ‘Next summer I’m taking off. And I’m going to spend every day with them.’ It’s this weird thing where when you’re in this industry, you don’t have time to be with them, and it’s really, really difficult. I’m getting emotional right now talking about it.”

He later added, “Congrats, it’s the first interview I’ve ever cried in.”

Hader told Variety he plans to spend more time with his kids next summer. After Barry Season 2 finishes production, he plans to stay home and work on a script for a movie he hopes to direct.

“They can see me all day if they want,” he told the outlet. “They can really get sick of me.”

Hader and Carey confirmed plans to split in November 2017 and Hader officially filed for divorce a month later. On March 1, 2018, the two reached a confidential settlement, reports Entertainment Tonight.

In his Variety interview, Hader admitted that his tenure on SNL was not always easy.

“When I was on SNL, I was a bit of a basket case. It could not have been easy on my wife at the time. I was so consumed with work and anxiety,” he explained, adding that he suffered from migraines and panic attacks. “Sometimes I felt like people thought, ‘Oh, he’s just wanting attention or something.’ It was like, ‘No, man, I’m legit. I’m freaking out right now.’”

Hader said after his second child was born, he had to leave the show.

“Once our second child was born, I had to leave SNL,” Hader told Variety. “It was hard with one kid, let alone two. Because I was just never around.”

As for his relationship with Carey, who has directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, he said they are on good terms.

“I’m friends with my ex-wife,” Hader said.

Barry Season 2 debuts later this year and It: Chapter Two opens on Sept. 6.

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images