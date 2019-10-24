‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Reveals 35-Week Baby Bump Photo

Johnny Galecki’s girlfriend Alaina Marie Meyer is nearing her due date at 35 weeks pregnant. The 21-year-old model posted new photos of herself outdoors on Wednesday, and fans went wild for her maternity look. Galecki was not in the pictures, but Meyer did pose with a special guest: her dog, Gink.

“Same pic, new dress,” Meyer wrote with a dancing emoji.

She added the hashtag “35 weeks” to the photos, keeping fans abreast of her pregnancy timeline. Meyer and Galecki announced the pregnancy back in May, and at the time they requested privacy from fans. However, over the course of the year it seems the two have been too giddy to keep all the good times to themselves.

“Omg is it really 35 [weeks] already!!!! Yay,” one fan commented.

“Beauty! And Gink looks as handsome as ever,” added another with a heart-eyes emoji.

“You look sensational mama!” a third person wrote.

Meyer could give birth any day now, so she has fans on the edges of their seats. According to KidsHealth.org, most babies are born between 38 weeks and 42 weeks into a pregnancy. Doctors set the expected delivery date at 40 weeks from a mother’s last menstruation, but there is plenty of flexibility in the process.

Meyer and Galecki announced the pregnancy at the beginning of May, in a joint statement on Instagram. At the time, it sounded like fans would not see much of the pregnancy played out on social media.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple wrote. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Both have ended up being open about the whole process online. Galecki has posted nemerous photos of himself and Meyer, with her baby bump on full display. Last month, he even posted a photo of himself reading a parenting book called The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-To-Be, by Armin A. Brott and Jennifer Ash.

Of course, there are still those decrying Galecki and Meyer’s relationship due to the considerable age difference between them. While Meyer is 21, Galecki is 44, with a long and highly public romantic history. Some critics argue that the gap makes it certain that their relationship is unhealthy.

“She is a child whose brain is still developing!!” one person tweeted. “He is looking for his daughter!!”

“I guess making $1 million per episode can make anyone attractive,” added another.