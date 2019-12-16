Ben Affleck’s Rare Public Outing With Daughter Seraphina Has Social Media Gushing

After a bumpy few months, Ben Affleck was seen out and about with his daughter, Seraphina, on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles. Photographers spotted the father-daughter duo sharing tender moments together to her soccer practice. Seraphina is the middle child of Affleck’s three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

All smiles and incredibly proud of his middle child, of whom he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, Affleck was dressed casually and held the 10-year-old’s hand as they made their way to the event. One of the photos captured by InTouch Weekly and shared to their Instagram shows Seraphina perched in a tree while her father talks to her. In subsequent video captured by The Daily Mail, the doting father was also seen helping his daughter out of a tree and planting kisses on her.

Fans loved seeing this rare look into Affleck’s private life, with many pointing out that Seraphina looks just like her parents, but mostly of Affleck.

“Lovely pictures and what a beautiful name, ‘Seraphina’…” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Ben’s Daughter looks just like him! So Precious!” another wrote.

“Very sweet moment,” another fan typed. “Good to see him doing better.”

“That last pic is mini Jennifer,” one fan wrote of the tree photo.

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and split in 2015. They finalized their divorce in October 2018, after he completed another stint in rehab. They are also parents to daughter Violet, 14, and son Samuel, 7.

“I hope I’m a pretty good dad,” Affleck said on The Today Show in March. “I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible. I think dads are so important to kids and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms.”

Affleck admits being a parent is a “central preoccupation in [his] life,” adding it’s “what makes [him] happy, the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

Affleck and Garner remain close, even working together to pick a Christmas tree. She unveiled the huge tree in a Dec. 5 Instagram post.

“So I told my kids we could go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer, but then it was delivered and … I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out,” Garner told fans. “It’s a little aggressive.”

The Daredevil co-stars also reunited for Thanksgiving weekend to see a movie with their children and went trick or treating together on Halloween.

Affleck experienced a relapse at a Halloween party on Oct. 26, and was caught on camera stumbling out of the party. He later told paparazzi outside Garner’s home that it “was a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

The incident came just days after Affleck marked a year of sobriety. In an October 2018 Instagram statement, Affleck called batting an addiction a “full-time commitment,” adding, “I am fighting for myself and my family.”

Affleck will next be seen in The Way Back, in which he plays an alcoholic coaching a high school basketball team. The movie opens on March 6.

