Beloved Comedy Couple Expecting Baby No. 2

Isabella Roland and Brennan Lee Mulligan are having a baby. The pair have been married since 2023.

They share one child. Their child was born in 2024.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As only a comedian could do, the announcement was made in a birthday tribute post to Instagram. “Happy birthday to my beautiful angel husband, the greatest storyteller of our time, funniest and smartest human alive who makes me want to be better and do good every day. I love him even though he keeps getting me pregnant which I really hate. Happy birthday Brennan!” she captioned a carousel of photos.

She also shared a picture of her growing bump to her Instagram Stories, which was made prior to the birthday shoutout. Sharing a mirror selfie, she captioned the post in her Stories, “Hi everyone, I’m really sorry about all the canceled shows and screenings. Please still come to see my movie and to my LA show 10/18 at @dynastytyperwriter and maybe the antichrist won’t be too hard on us.” The post to her Instagram Stories was re-shared by an X user.

Roland met Mulligan through improv theater in 2017. They often collaborate together.

They released their comedy special, Bigger, last year. It’s 45 minutes of the power couple making each other and audience members laugh.

The couple filmed the special at the independent comedy theater The Elysian in LA.

Doing improv together, the couple told Polygon in 2024, has made their relationship more intimate. “When you’re onstage with someone doing improv, that’s a very vulnerable thing to be doing, no matter what. And I do actually think that the trust you build with someone by building a life with them is something you can use on stage, but when I’m on stage with you, you are my improv partner, and that relationship is the first and foremost thing,” Mulligan said.

“And we’re going to have a great time, we’re going to kill. In other words, I don’t step onto the stage with Iz and go, “There’s my wife.” I go, “There’s Izzy Roland, the funniest person on the planet, let’s go kill.” But I’d be lying if I didn’t say that probably, subconsciously, you’re using a whole bunch of tools that are at your availability because of the time and trust and care you have for each other.”