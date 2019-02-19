Backstreet Boys Singer AJ McLean Serenades Daughter on Stage in Sweet Surprise

No one can shape AJ McLean’s heart the way his daughters do. The Backstreet Boys invited the band member’s daughters on stage during their Friday concert in Las Vegas to serenade them during their hit ballad “Shape of My Heart.”

McLean headed over to his daughters, Ava, 6, and Lyric, almost 2, during the song and had security lift them onto the stage.

While Ava had previously been serenaded by the band in 2017, Friday was Lyric’s very first time on stage with her dad.

Is there anything cuter than @aj_mclean and his girls?! Not much. #BSBVegas pic.twitter.com/YxaD71kidn — What Happens On The Backstreet (@WHOTheBckstreet) February 16, 2019

Lyric, whose name was partly inspired by the Backstreet Boys, donned an adorable pair of ear muffs and took her dad’s hand, following McLean and her older sister to center stage. She glanced back at encouraging fans and even flashed a quick wave to the screaming crowd.

While McLean knelt down in front of his daughters, presenting them each with a rose, Nick Carter also crouched down to sing to Lyric.

“AJ’s little ones right here!” Kevin Richardson said as the song wrapped up and McLean wrapped his daughters in a bear hug. “We love you.”

The moment came after McLean pulled his crush, Shania Twain, on stage for a reunion almost 20 years after she performed with the band in Miami.

After Friday’s show, McLean, who is preparing to launch a solo country album, shared photos of the quality time with his daughters, including one of Ava and Lyric posing together in a life-size Barbie box. The 41-year-old also took a turn, poking fun at *NSYNC’s No Strings Attached album cover.

My little Barbie dolls! pic.twitter.com/zXBimXQ2bY — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) February 18, 2019

“My version of no strings attached,” he captioned the photo.

Last year, McLean gushed over his daughters, whom he shared with wife Rochelle, explaining that they’ve helped him through some challenging points during his fight for sobriety.

“Having a family and looking my two girls in the eye every single night and every single — they’re my lifeline,” McLean told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re my everything. Them and my wife. So, I would never in a million years want to let them see me drunk or high or dead or in jail. I want to walk both my girls down the aisle … when they’re 35! As long as I can hold off on boys, I’m going to hold off on boys!”

The Backstreet Boys are currently out on their DNA Tour, which runs all spring and summer until it wraps up September 15 in Newark, New Jersey.