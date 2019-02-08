‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Shares Sweet Photo of ‘Perfect’ Newborn Daughter 4 Hours After Being Born

Bekah Martinez is still marveling over her newborn daughter. The Bachelor alum, who gave birth to her first daughter with boyfriend Grayston Leonard Saturday, shared a photo of her “perfect” little one on social media Wednesday that has followers gushing.

The little girl, whose name has yet to be announced, sleeps peacefully in her car seat in the photo, wearing a white pattered cap and matching mittens.

“This is baby girl only FOUR HOURS after being born!!” Martinez captioned the snap. “Is she perfect or what?! Grayston— you and I MADE this.”

Her followers were definitely in agreement that the baby was adorable.

“She’s absolutely beautiful and so friggin’ precious!” one user commented. “Congratulations to you all and can’t wait to follow your journey! If she’s anything like you then she’s gonna be one heck of a woman. Cheers!”

Another added, “Ok literally she’s the cutest ever.”

Martinez, who sought Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affection on The Bachelor’s 2018 season, announced she was expecting a baby in September, admitting in an interview with PureWow that the pregnancy came as a surprise to her and Leonard.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” she recalled at the time. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

She explained that while Leonard was unsure about whether he was ready to become a father in the beginning, the two were able to work through their complicated feelings and find the joy in their new journey.

“I was crying (happy tears) and said, ‘You’re going to be a dad!’ We hugged, and it was the first time we really got to be overjoyed,” she added. “We were finally able to celebrate and soak up all of that emotion.”

Since then, Martinez has been keeping her followers up to date on her pregnancy and birth, sharing photos of her water birth at a birthing center earlier this week.

“On the morning of February 2nd, our little girl joined us earth-side and we will never be the same,” she captioned the photos. “We are all as healthy and happy as can be.”

Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham are expecting their own baby following their dramatic end to the ABC dating series’ season.

“We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” he told Us Weekly in November, ahead of their January wedding. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Bekah Martinez