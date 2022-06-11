'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell and Actress Wife Secretly Welcome Second Child Together

✖

Actor Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra Jean have officially welcomed their second child into the world. Sources close to the couple just told TMZ that Bowen Amell was born last month. However, many fans were caught off guard since Jean showed no signs of being pregnant, and the couple never shared the news with fans on social media.

The insider said that Bowen was born in Los Angeles sometime in May, but did not give any further specifics. Amell himself has not addressed this report publicly, and there have been no hints on social media either. Reporters speculate that Bowen must have been born via surrogate, but that is speculation and apparently not news from their anonymous source. However, social media sleuths seem to feel confident that Jean has not been pregnant for the last few months.

Jean attended a music festival in April where she was not visibly pregnant in any of her photos. She and Amell took their 9-year-old daughter to a public event last month just days before Bowen's alleged birth, and again Jean showed no signs of pregnancy. Additionally, fans figure that Jean and Amell wouldn't have kept this pregnancy a secret since they were relatively outspoken about it last time.

Amell and Jean married on Christmas day in 2012, then a few months later married again in a larger ceremony with friends and family. Their daughter, Maverick "Mavi" Alexandra Jean Amell was born in October of 2013. At the time, Amell posted a photo of himself and his infant daughter watching Arrow from the delivery room. He told PEOPLE: "I'm excited – no, I'm not excited, I'm very excited! I'm sure that nervous energy will accompany that eventually, but only in a positive way."

Amell, 41, was married briefly once before but Maverick was his first child. Jean, 36, has never been married or had children before. She found her way into the entertainment industry through youth beauty pageants, which led her to the national stage and to a slot on America's Next Top Model. She has also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including a 2018 Arrowverse crossover with her husband.

Amell is still best known for his time as on The CW's superhero franchise, but he left it behind in 2019 when Arrow itself had its series finale. In addition to continued acting gigs, he is now a regular on the WWE circuit. Fans are eagerly awaiting his big announcement when it comes to Bowen Amell.