Angela Bassett's Son Cruelly Pranks Her by Saying Michael B. Jordan Died

Angela Bassett had an emotional reaction to an ill-informed prank her 16-year-old son Slater played on her. The teen participated in a popular TikTok prank in which a person tells another a celebrity died. In his case, he told the Black Panther star that he co-star, Michael B. Jordan, died. He deleted the video after receiving major backlash, and also shared a public apology. Some comments took aim at Bassett and her husband, fellow actor Courtney B. Vance, for their son's actions.

Slater then uploaded a video apologizing for his actions. "I would sincerely like to apologize for taking part in such a harmful trend," he said in a video shared across social media on Dec. 31. "I apologize to Michael B. Jordan's entire family, his extended family, and Michael directly as he is an idol of mine and taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful."

He added: "I don't wish any bad ramifications of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash. I own this was a mistake and I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone else who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you."

He concluded: "I apologize for any hurt that my actions might have caused Mr. Jordan or my parents or anyone else who could have been involved in this, and I am truly, truly, and sincerely sorry."

Slater is a twin to his sister, Bronwyn. The two were born in 2006, nearly a decade after their parents married in 1997. They appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show with their parents when they were babies. Both have attended red-carpet events with their parents in recent years.