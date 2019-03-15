Andy Cohen Slams People ‘Losing Their Minds’ About New Baby’s Relationship With His Dog

Andy Cohen has a message for his dad-shamers trying to bring down his son’s bond with his dog.

The Watch What Happens Live host was forced to defend his choice to let 5-week-old Benjamin Allen have some quality time with his dog, Wacha, after Instagram haters claimed he should keep them separated for the baby’s safety.

To shut down the online critics’ claims, Cohen enlisted the help of Wacha’s trainer Brandon McMillan, who urged the dad-shamers to keep their opinions to themselves, as first reported by PEOPLE.

“I posted a picture of Wacha and the baby and everyone was losing their minds that they shouldn’t be together,” Cohen said on Tuesday’s episode of WWHL. “Do you have anything that you could say to anyone about that?”

McMillan, who acted as the bartender during the show’s Tuesday installment and has worked with Wacha for four years, explained there was no risk for Cohen’s followers to worry about.

“I know that dog very well. I’ve seen him with your baby. My professional opinion: Wacha is very safe with your kid, so everybody out there who suddenly became a dog trainer on the internet, please shut the hell up!” he said.

The drama began earlier on Tuesday after Cohen posted a photo, taken by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, of him walking Benjamin in a stroller while Wacha strutted next to them.

“We’re all basically just trying to figure out our rhythm here,” he wrote on the caption of the sweet photo. “It’s gonna happen.”

Cohen had also previously posted an image of the baby snuggling with Wacha on Feb. 20, which also brought concerning comments from his fans.

“Many have asked how [Wacha] & his brother are getting along. Here you go! #loveyourpetday,” he captioned the adorable photo.

Cohen and Wacha previously faced similar criticism after the television host shared a story on social media of the dog breaking one of baby Benjamin’s toys.

“Wacha didn’t know that the Torah toy, we’re talking about a Torah toy, belonged to the baby. He just had his eye on a purple f—ing toy and he wanted to rip it apart,” the new dad wrote responding to the first criticism. “It’s not that deep. Stand down. Everything’s fine in the West Village.”

Cohen welcomed his first son Benjamin via surrogate in Feb. 4, and has flooded his social media with adorable photos of the baby ever since.

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen,” he captioned the photo, adding, “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” Cohen wrote when he first announced his son’s birth.