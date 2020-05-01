Anderson Cooper Surprises Fans by Revealing Birth of Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper

✖

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper revealed on Instagram Thursday he is now a dad. Cooper also shared photos of his baby boy, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, at the end of Thursday's weekly global town hall on the coronavirus pandemic. Wyatt was born on Monday, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

"I want to share with you some joyful news," Cooper wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of adorable photos. "On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

Cooper noted that he did not think it was possible for him to have a child growing up. He thanked the doctors, nurses and everyone who helped him on this journey. He also thanked the "remarkable surrogate" who carried Wyatt. "It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children," he wrote. "My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives."

In the end, Cooper said he wished his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, father Wyatt Emory Cooper and brother Carter Vanderbilt Cooper could have been there to see him become a father. However, he imagines his family can still see Wyatt. "I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues," he wrote.

Cooper's friends and fans flooded his Instagram page to congratulate him. Cooper's close friend, Bravo host Andy Cohen, shared one of Cooper's photos with Wyatt, adding his own message. "Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you," Cohen wrote.

"So beautiful Anderson. Congratulations!!!" fellow CNN anchor Don Lemon added. "Verified This warms my heart and I’m so happy for you. Sending you both all my love," actor Leslie Jordan wrote.