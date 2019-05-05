Amy Schumer Reveals Sex of Upcoming Baby With Chris Fischer

Comedian Amy Schumer revealed the sex of her first child with husband Chris Fischer at the bottom of a long Instagram post criticizing the fast food chain Wendy’s.

Schumer shared a photo of herself and Fischer sitting side by side in a pediatrician’s waiting room filled with children’s toys. At the bottom of the post, she confirmed the couple is having a boy.

“Hey! We love Chance theRapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields,” Schumer wrote in the caption. “This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help.”

At the end, Schumer added, “Also we are having a boy.”

Schumer’s post came just a couple of days after she confirmed she is still pregnant and nearing the end of her third trimester. On Friday, she shared a photo from her doctor’s office, making fun of the seemingly never-ending pregnancy and wearing an “I Hate Mondays” T-shirt.

“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time?” she wrote. “It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel motherf–!!!!!!”

Schumer, who married Fischer in February 2018, has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy, which has not been difficult. She has been using the opportunity to bring attention to the lack of research into women’s health.

“Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing bump,” Schumer wrote in the caption for an April 23 photo of the couple. “Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d– not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d–.”

In November, Schumer was hospitalized with hyperemesis and was forced to cancel stand-up tour dates during her pregnancy.

Schumer’s most recent stand-up special, Amy Schumer: Growing, was released on Netflix in March.

