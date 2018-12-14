Pregnant Amy Schumer Cracks Joke Alongside Photo of Her Hooked to IV Due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Pregnant Amy Schumer recently cracked a joke about her complexion on a photo of herself hooked up to an IV due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Schumer is seen laying on her couch with the IV set-up behind her.

“Am I glowing?” the comedian quipped.

“Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance,” according to the American Pregnancy Association.

“Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids,” the APA’s descripton of the illness adds. “More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV).”

Most all pregnant women experience morning sickness in some capacity, but only about “60,000 cases” are found to be Hyperemesis. Those afflicted with the illness usually find that the symptoms alleviate “between weeks 14-20” of the pregnancy.

Schumer first became aware that she was one of the rare sufferers of the sickness just as she was about to headline a comedy show in Texas. At the time, she was admitted to the hospital and sent out a message to let her fans know what was going on.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she wrote in the post. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

“I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” she went to say.

After her initial announcement and accompanying photo, many of her Instagram followers commented with support, as some had also dealt with hyperemesis.

“You’re being very open and honest about your pregnancy, and you’re revealing a very personal aspect of your life to the public. Thank you for your candor, and don’t feel like you owe the public an explanation for your life,” one follower states. “Your honesty is appreciated, but it’s not expected. Take time to yourself for you and your family if you need to. Your fans will be here when you’re ready!”

“Hyperemesis is the worse!! Take care of yourself! Slurpees helped me!! I did that twice!!” another user commented. “Stay strong sister!”

Schumer does not yet appear to have announced her due date, but she is speculated to deliver sometime in late Spring or early Fall of 2019.