Amy Schumer’s Graphic Video Documenting Pregnancy Struggles Draws Mixed Reaction From Fans

Comedian and first-time mom-to-be, Amy Schumer is an open book when it comes to her pregnancy battles and not afraid to share just how bad the second trimester is getting with a graphic video drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Schumer took to Instagram on Dec. 8 to share an intense video of herself in a public bathroom suffering from severe nausea and vomiting, stemming from her hyperemesis diagnosis.

The 37-year-old captioned the video, “Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later,” alongside hashtags, “so blessed” and “God’s miracle.”

“Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom,” she said before showing off her baby bump while sporting all black and kneeling over a toilet and throwing up.

Fans took the comments section with mixed reactions to Schumer sharing her struggles with fans and other moms, some who appreciated the solidarity and others who were just not here for it.

“Dude…I had constipation issues when I was pregnant, but it never occurred to me to share myself trying to take a dump… love you and [by the way] you are insane,” wrote one user.

“NOBODY wants to see you throw up! Stop it now!” another added.

“My 19 old son lifts the lid on the toilet for me and fake throws up [because] he knows what’s coming. I appreciate the solidarity though,” wrote another.

“You just crossed a MAJOR line [laughing out loud]!” wrote one.

“Hugs [to you],” another added. “It gets better.”

“Talk to your doctor. If this is real bad they can help with it. Carry crackers in your purse,” another advised.

“Why did you record this???” one user asked.

“Sending you love and calm tummy vibes,” another user added.

Last month, Schumer was diagnosed with hyperemesis, the same illness that affected Kate Middleton during her pregnancy.

As reported by to The Blast, Schumer took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed, letting all her followers know what happened and sharing that she would not be making it to her upcoming Texas show.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she wrote. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

Schumer went on to share her condition was called hyperemesis “and it blows.” But despite the diagnosis, she was “very lucky to be pregnant.”

“Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better,” she added.

Photo credit: Getty Images