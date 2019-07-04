‘American Idol’ Alum Phillip Phillips and Wife Hannah Expecting First Child

Former American Idol winner, Phillip Phillips is going to be bringing “Home” his first born very soon! The 29-year-old singer and songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with fans and followers that he and his wife, Hannah will be expecting their first child later this fall.

The couple, who have been married for three years, announced the news with a charming snapshot of the pair looking up at the camera as they lay between Hannah’s ultrasound and a white onesie with the word “Gentleman” across it disclosing how the parents-to-be would be having a little boy. The photo has since raked in more than 40,000 likes and hundreds of congratulatory comments and wishes following publication.

“Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage this fall! #P^3,” Phillips captioned the snapshot.

Hannah took to her own social media account and shared the same image in black-and-white, writing how the couple have been “keeping a secret this year.”

“New little guy coming in a few months,” she wrote.

Best known for winning 2012’s 11th Season of Idol, Phillps tied the knot to his girlfriend of seven years, in October 2015 at the Resora Plantation in Albany, Georgia.

Phillips released a video of their wedding day shortly after the intimate ceremony, featuring a song that he had wrote with his friend, Tim Bruns for their first dance, “Dance With Me.” The video, which has been watched more than 1.3 million times on YouTube, features the couple getting ready for their big day in the country-styled celebration.

At the time, Phillips told PEOPLE he was thrilled to be tying the knot with his best friend.

“What I love most about her is she’s my best friend and I can tell her anything,” he said. “We are fun. We have our own little language that we talk to one another [in] and it’s weird!”

Added the bride, “I feel like when I met Phillip, he was the answer to so many questions that I had. He just makes everything make sense for me.”

In a 2018 interview with the publication, Phillips went on to detail how Hannah helped him over the years, especially during a “really tough” patch with his career. According to PEOPLE, Phillips felt he was “manipulated” by 19 Entertainment after he was not allowed to release or produce new music until June 2017 until finally reaching a settlement in the legal battle.

Phillips credits Hannah for getting him through a “scary” time and praised how she was by his side through the thick of it during Idol — particularly when he endured numerous operations due to chronic kidney problems.

“I was 21 [during the show] and was also really sick,” said Phillips during his time on Idol. “I wanted to quit because I was just hurting so bad. I could barely walk 50 yards without having to sit down, and she really helped me through that. She would help me walk and do so much. She’s the one that keeps me going.”

Congratulations to the doting parents!

Photo credit: Instagram / Phillips