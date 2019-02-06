‘Nashville’ Alum Hayden Panettiere Doesn’t Spend ‘Much Time’ With Daughter Following Mental Health Treatment

It hasn’t been the easiest year for Hayden Panettiere. The Nashville alum reportedly “hasn’t had much time” with her daughter, Kaya, since splitting from fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in August, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the magazine that Panettiere “knows the child being with her is not best for [Kaya right now]. It’s a sad situation.”

While Panettiere lives in Los Angeles, Kaya, 4, has reportedly been living with Klitschko, a heavyweight boxer, in his native Ukraine, where he is raising her with the help of his mother.

The 29-year-old Heroes alum reportedly has not seen her daughter in four months, though a source close to her disputes that and said she traveled to the Ukraine recently.

“It’s heartbreaking and challenging. They didn’t spend the holidays together,” the source said.

After Panettiere and Klitschko ended their nine-year relationship in August, the actress moved on with Brian Hickerson — something those close to her haven’t been happy with. “It’s not a healthy situation,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

But in a statement to Access in October, Hickerson denied those claims. “Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he said.

Panettiere told Us Weekly in January that she and Klitschko are still amicable, despite the breakup. “We get along really well. We’re still respectful of each other and we still have that friendship with each other. It’s a new [situation], but I think we’ve done a really good job,” she said.

In 2018, Panettiere’s mom, Lesley Vogel, said that “Hayden comes and goes to Europe to visit Kaya. Wlad travels a great deal as well.”

In an October run-in with the police, Panettiere was reportedly “drunk and frantic” after Hickerson and his father, David, were involved in an alleged assault and battery in Greenville, South Carolina. Panettiere reportedly opened the door for police while Hickerson chased his father while holding a Gatorade bottle.

Hickerson refused to cooperate with police, but Panettiere told them that she and David were drinking before the altercation between the father and son broke out. David’s face was battered, bleeding and bruised. He told officers had had fallen.

Sources close to Panettiere told TMZ that she disputes the claim that she was intoxicated at the time.

During Panettiere’s run on Nashville, she made headlines for going through postpartum depression in real life while her character, Juliette Barnes, also suffered from it on the show. She received treatment for postpartum depression in 2015 and 2016.

“You have to ride the waves like the character,” she told Access Hollywood. “When you’re that close to your character, you feel their pain and sometimes things hit close to home, and there’s been a lot of that.”