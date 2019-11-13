Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Posts Another Heartbreaking Instagram Update After Revealing Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin made the tragic announcement on Instagram on Monday that she had suffered a miscarriage. Her and husband Alec were expecting a baby girl, and she was four months pregnant. It was her second miscarriage this year; Baldwin had one in April as well.

On Tuesday, Baldwin shared an Instagram post in which she opened up about the grief they are going through.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery…but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok,” she captioned a selfie. “I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me. One foot in front of the other…now I begin the healing journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 12, 2019 at 11:37am PST

Friends and fans rallied to her support in the comments.

“Sending you warm sweet dear love,” actress Melanie Griffith commented.

“I’ve been there. It’s difficult…please remember to be gentle with yourself,” a fan said.

“Lost a baby at four months! You are not alone and we all love you! Prayers mama,” another person wrote.

“My condolences, I’ve had 3 losses myself. I’m so sorry. Be gracious with yourself as you heal in every way,” a fourth said.

Baldwin made a lengthy post on Monday when she announced the news in a video with her six-year-old daughter, Carmen.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this,” she wrote.

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” Baldwin continued. “I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask.”

Aside from Carmen, the couple shares three other children: sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 15 months old. They were married in 2012.