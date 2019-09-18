Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Expecting Baby No. 5

It’s been announced that Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are expecting baby number five! In a post shared to her official Instagram, Hilaria shared a photo of the ultrasound, admitting that while it’s still “very early,” she had a sweet “little person” inside of her.

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” she wrote. “My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them.

“I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders,” Hilaria concluded her message.

Many of Hilaria’s friends and fans have since been commenting on her post, with one person writing: “Congratulations to you and your beautiful growing family darling. So happy for you.”

“Thank you for sharing and allowing yourself to be excited again. Your loss helped me thru (sic) my loss and now I’m 6 months with my [rainbow]. Sending you love and peace,” another user wrote.

“Share share share your great news!!! you guys have a beautiful family your baby will be beautiful healthy and bless to be born to such caring mommy and daddy and siblings!!! Positive beautiful and healthy pregnancy enjoy every moment!!” someone else commented.

“Congratsss!!!! I think it’s amazing you’re sharing this on the early stages. Definitely important to seek support, understanding and love from the very beginning,” another person said. “Sending you and your growing family all the love in the world for that peanut to grow healthy and strong!”

“I know it’s early. But, when I announced my twins many years ago…to my family…I thought, I’m telling people that will be there for me if something God forbid goes wrong, so why not tell them. That does look like one strong heartbeat!!” a fifth follower added. “I’m very happy for you and your family!! Congratulations and may you have smooth sailing and the best fo mmm.”

Hilaria previously suffered a tragic miscarriage, after giving birth to her fourth child — son Romeo Alejandro David — with Baldwin in May 2018. They also share 6-year-old daughter Carmen, and sons 4-year-old Rafael and 3-year-old Leonardo Angel Charles.

Photo Credit: Getty Images