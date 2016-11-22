Adele Says She’s Going to Have Another Baby After Wrapping Her Tour

(Photo: Twitter / @MTV)

Adele wrapped up the North American leg of her world tour in spectacular fashion in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday night, telling the audience she’d be adding to her family.

The singer still has a few tour dates in New Zealand and Australia next year, but told fans she’d be taking a break from music for a while.

“I’ll see you on the other side,” Entertainment Tonight reports the singer as telling the sold-out crowd. “In a couple of years I’ll be back. You won’t be able to get rid of me.”

Adele is already mom to 4-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki, but the singer is clearly eager to expand her brood.

Before leaving the stage, she told the audience, “I’m going to have another baby.”



After the show, Adele shared a photo on Instagram of a sweet banner Angelo made for her, reading, “Mummy you did it!!!”

“I just finished my 107 shows in 10 months. 100 percent live every night. I bloody smashed it, even if I do say so myself,” the star captioned the photo. “You lot have been incredible, every night you’ve been so beautiful, loving and engaged.”

“My band and my crew you made the whole thing turn. And my beautiful family made it easy for me to do,” she added. “Big love x.”