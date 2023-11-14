Adam Driver Doesn't Hold Back Against Fan Who Critiques 'Ferrari' Movie to His Face

Adam Driver sounded off on a fan who critiqued his new movie. During a Q&A session at the Camerimage Film Festival on Sunday, a fan told the 39-year-old actor that the crash scenes in the movie Ferrari are "cheesy for me" and asked Driver his thoughts on it.

"F–k you, I don't know? Next question," Driver responded, per Us Weekly. During the film festival, Driver accepted the Special EnergaCamerimage Award for an Actor and introduced Ferrari as an entry in the Camerimage Main Competition, according to Variety. In the movie, Driver plays Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the sports car Ferrari and the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team. Ferrari also stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley Jack O'Connell, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone and Patrick Dempsey.

"Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957," the official synopsis states. "Behind the spectacle and danger of 1950's Formula 1, ex-racer, Enzo Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for their one son. Ferrari struggles with the acknowledgment of another. His drivers' lust to win pushes them out to the edge. He wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."

Ferrari is directed by Michael Mann, and it's his first flim since he directed Blackhat in 2015. In October, Mann spoke to Vulture about the racing scenes in the flim and how dangerous the cars are. "They're savage," he said. "They can kill you in a heartbeat. They have more power than you can handle. They have more power than the brakes can handle. One tiny thing goes wrong and the result is catastrophic. The race car was the imperative of that company; passenger cars were secondary. Enzo had a genius idea around 1947. Nothing used to be as useless as last year's race car — they would literally melt them down for the metal."

Mann also revealed why he wanted Driver to play Ferrari, and it has to do with his work in the films Marriage Story and Logan Lucky. "I sensed his integrity and fierce artistic ambition," Mann explained. "He's hard on himself. He's dedicated. If something is not going right, he beats himself up pretty good, and I do the same. Plus he can be very funny on-camera and off. And Enzo was funny."