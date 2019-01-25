‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman and Girlfriend Chrysti Ane Welcome First Child

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman and his fiancee, Chrysti Ane, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The couple named their baby Mateo, according to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guzman, 31, and Ane, 25, announced they were expecting on Instagram on Sept. 10.

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love,” Guzman wrote. “Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it’s way… To living our BEST lives!”

The actor even added the names the couple picked out. If Mateo was a girl, they would have used the name Genevieve.

On Sept. 23, the couple had a gender reveal party, where Guzman punched a boxing mitt Ane held. When he hit it, blue powder exploded.

“It’s a Boy!!! Thank you for all of the birthday wishes as well as everyone who made the trip to Sacramento for our gender reveal. I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time,” he wrote. “It’s been a weekend I’ll never forget.”

Ane is a fitness guru, and has been keeping fans up to date on her pregnancy journey with regular photos and videos from her gym. According to her website, she was born in Brazil and moved to Los Angeles at 8 years old.

“I love this man so much it makes me cry just thinking about it (the hormones don’t help I’m sure). I’m so thankful that you walked in my life and beyond blessed to call you my fiancé,” Ane wrote on Instagram in November. “And Mateo is the LUCKIEST to have a father like you to look up to. You are my rock Mr. Guzman [heart] Te amo.”

Guzman told Entertainment Tonight in December that the couple were not planning their wedding before Mateo’s birth.

“There is a lot going on and I have to make sure mama bear is OK,” Guzman explained. “After we have the kid, we will probably wait until she feels comfortable and get everything situated. But there is no rush. I love her and she loves me, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Guzman joined Fox’s 9-1-1 as firefighter Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz at the start of Season 2. He also starred in Heroes Reborn as Carlos Gutierrez and had a recurring role in Pretty Little Liars. He was seen in the movies Step Up: All In, The Boy Next Door, Jem and the Holograms, Everybody Wants Some!! and Armed.

Guzman told ET he received some parenting advice from his 9-1-1 co-star Angrla Bassett, who has 12-year-old twins. “She is one that has given me a lot of advice. Mother for a reason, she’s always been the one with substantial and really relevant advice,” he said.

New episodes of 9-1-1 return on March 18.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images