Zoe Kravitz Reveals She Secretly Got Engaged to Karl Glusman Months Ago

Zoe Kravitz knows how to keep her personal life personal, as she revealed that she is engaged to Karl Glusman in the November issue of Rolling Stone.

Kravitz got together with the publication for an interview about her new movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, a nude photoshoot, and to drop some major news about her love life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I’m engaged,” the 29-year-old actress said casually. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

After holding on to that private information for 8 months, Kravitz is apparently ready to share it with her fans. Glusman, a 30-year-old movie actor who appeared in Nocturnal Animals with Amy Adams and 2016’s Neon Demon, began dating Kravitz about two years ago. The couple reportedly met at a bar through mutual friends, and hit it off at once. According to Kravitz, Glusman proposed to her in her own living room back in February. She recalled appreciating the simple, intimate setting.

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk,” she remembered. “I could feel his heart beating so fast. I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!”

Kravitz said that even as Glusman got down on one knee, she thought he was just trying to get his racing heart under control.

“‘Yes, stretch! Stretch to calm your heart down!’” she recalled saying.

For Kravitz, who likes her privacy where she can get it, this at-home proposal was ideal.

“He nailed it,” she said. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

While the couple has kept more or less out of the public eye, Kravitz painted a picture of an incredibly close bond. She said that she feels as comfortable as can be around Glusman, and there is nothing she has to hide.

“I can be my weirdest self around him,” she said. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a 100 percent how you feel.”

Kravitz is on the cover of this year’s “Hot Issue” of Rolling Stone, recreating the iconic 1988 cover shoot with her mother, Lisa Bonet. Fittingly, she shared news of her engagement as she approaches her 30th birthday, and she talked about growing up, maturing and growing old with her soon-to-be husband.

“Your twenties are fun, but they’re such a mess! Making mistakes, not knowing what you want, being a little bit of an a–hole,” she joked. “I’m excited for my thirties, because I have a better sense of who I am and what my intention is with art and how to execute it. I’m sure I’ll make more mistakes. But that’s OK. We’re all beautiful messes.”

The November issue of Rolling Stone Magazine is on newsstands now.