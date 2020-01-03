YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Announce Split After Less Than 6 Months of Marriage

Tana Mongeau took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul are taking a step back from their whirlwind relationship. The two held a high-profile wedding ceremony in Las Vegas less than six months ago.

“OK i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f-—” the 21-year-old wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Paul laying with their golden retriever. “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did,” she added. “I’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:24pm PST

She also made a reference to her and Paul’s marriage — which many say was not legally binding — writing, “Here’s to 2020,, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything!”

“No need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love,” she continued. “I love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”

In the comments, Paul wrote, “Wuv u.”

Soon after, Paul also shared that same photo and revealed the news to his own social media followers, writing that he and Mongeau had written their breakup announcements while lying side by side.

“As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini.”

“I wouldn’t change anything that happened,” Paul added. “We’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds.”

“Our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now. The last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own live and ourselves. luv u mongeau.”

The split comes a few days after Mongeau shared an emotional 40-minute YouTube video where she got candid about how unhappy she’s been since the wedding in July. Calling Paul’s influence “a drug,” she said, “I loved who I was when I was with him so much that I kind of put on rose-colored glasses. I realized I would do anything to feel this feeling forever.”

“The second that Jake and I got married, I just felt like everything changed… I think the second he said, ‘I do,’ to me, he was like, ‘Now what?’ I think he was also over it. I don’t blame him, but it left me clinging, trying to make this work,” she said.

But she confused fans when she said she was “still with Jake” and that the video was not a “hate video.”

“I always want to be close with Jake, no matter what,” she said, even going so far as to say that “Jake could f—ing kill my whole family, I will always love him. I will always have a bond with him that I don’t see myself having with anyone else.”