Woman Claims Johnny Depp Is Father of Her Baby in Courtroom Outburst

A shocking outburst in the courtroom brought the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to a halt on Monday, and in the end it turned out to be a joke. While the court was preparing to disperse for a meal break, a woman in the audience stood up and shouted out to Depp, claiming that he is the father of her child. She even brought the baby with her and presented them for Depp's examination.

The Depp v. Heard trial has been live-streamed and televised since the beginning, but according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, this outburst came just as the cameras turned off for a meal break. The most extensive firsthand account of the outburst comes from Angenette Levy, a reporter for Law & Crime who was in the courtroom. She said: "All of a sudden, this woman... she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says 'Johnny, I love you, our souls are connected.' She held up the baby and said: 'This baby is yours!'"

The woman was quickly removed from the courtroom, and her wristband was taken away so that she wouldn't be allowed back in. Levy said: "The deputy was like 'you're outta here.' It was pretty wild. It was a moment."

Levy and another Law & Crime reporter discussed the other logistics of this stunt. Because of the intense interest, attendees have been lining up overnight to get into the courtroom -- sometimes as early as 1 a.m. ET. They wondered: "was she waiting with the baby at 1 a.m. to get into the courtroom? If so, that's a bigger issue." They also discussed a report by TooFab that this woman planned the stunt as a joke, and that there was no truth to her claim about Depp. They even said that the woman has a husband who was in on the whole thing.

"They thought it was a joke, and thought it would be funny," they said. "Just FYI everybody, Johnny Depp does not have a third baby out there that was at the courthouse today."

The prank was a break from the generally serious, unpleasant tone of the Depp v. Heard trial. Both ex-spouses have accused each other of domestic abuse, but Depp is suing Heard for defamation, claiming that her accusations against him have damaged his career under false pretenses. The closing statements are scheduled for Friday, May 27, at which point the jury will decide on the winner in this case.