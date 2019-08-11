Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Separated Reportedly Revealed

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially separated, with the official cause being alluded to as the pair wanting to “focus on themselves.” Sources have now spoken with E! News, and their reason that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the Hunger Games actor broke up falls in line with that sentiment. The insider shared that the pair were simply “drifting apart” as Cyrus geared up for her next musical project.

“They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven’t felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year,” the insider shared. “It’s been a rough year.”

He or she added that the pair have not been physically around each other much as of late, and Hemsworth just wanted to settle down and have a “simplified lifestyle.”

“They have been spending a lot of time apart,” the source said. “(Hemsworth is) focused on a more simplified lifestyle while Miley has been preparing for a new wave of her music career. … She has been ready to put out music and be back in the game touring and performing. They really grew apart.”

Despite all this distance, the pair reportedly have been clearly communicating, and the source insisted the separation should not be characterized as “messy split.”

“Miley and Liam have still been communicating and it wasn’t a messy split, but they have decided they are at different points in their lives currently,” they said.

As far as the official line, Cyrus’ publicist confirmed the breakup and said the duo, who married in December 2018, are “lovingly taking this time apart.”

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative told media outlets. “Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for G’Day USA