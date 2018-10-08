Wells Adams Defends ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland After Haters Mock Her Glasses

Wells Adams is hitting back at trolls attacking girlfriend Sarah Hyland‘s looks.

On Saturday, the Bachelor in Paradise star posted a photo of himself and Hyland posing together at Entertainment Weekly‘s pre-Emmy Awards party in September, which he dubbed a “pretty sweet picture of us in the bathroom line.”

Adams soon found himself on the defensive, however, when fans began to criticize Hyland’s eyewear: black-rimmed glasses.

“I don’t get the glasses look at all?” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section, an interaction that was first pointed out by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Adams was quick to shut the commenter down and point out that glasses serve an important purpose.

“Oh, it’s so she can see s—,” he wrote.

On Friday, Adams clapped back at body shamers after his Modern Family girlfriend posted a photo of herself in a bikini. While many fans shared positive messages, others were not as positive, with one person commenting “Eat a doughnut.”

“Eat s—,” Adams wrote in response.

The couple, who first met after going back and forth on Twitter and made their official debut as a couple with Stranger Things-themed Halloween costumes, recently marked a milestone moment in their relationship. In September, Hyland revealed that it had been one year since the moment she knew she’d spend the rest of her life with Adams.

“1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back,” she wrote on Instagram. “*YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*”

“I kissed this beautiful woman for the the 1st time a year ago today,” Adams wrote in the comments section. “Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back.”

Since then, Adams and Hyland have taken major strides in their relationship, with Adams having moved from his home in Nashville, Tennessee to his new home with Hyland in Los Angeles.

“My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady,’” he said at the time. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another.”

The couple has since spent time filling social media feeds with extra doses of adorable, frequently touting their love for one another.