Watch: Vanessa Lachey Surprises Husband Nick With Baby Gender Reveal

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have had a lot of changes this year and a lot to be thankful for between moving to a new home and announcing they are expecting a baby. To celebrate the holiday on Thursday, the soon-to-be mother of three posted a sweet video in which she surprised her husband with a gender reveal.



The 98 Degrees musician is going to have another son!

The parents already have a 4-year-old son, Camden, and a 1-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

In the video, the boy band member returns home from tour to find their house decorated with blue balloons.

“I knew, you knew,” he tells Vanessa as he hugs his kids with a huge smile on his face.

“I have so much to be Thankful for this year… especially our littlest Lachey,” she captioned the video. “When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news!👶🏼💙 Now I’m sharing it with you! I am so very Thankful and Grateful for this family of mine! And Thankful for YOU! All your Love & support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! Love, V 😘”

Pretty soon the Lachey boys will be big enough to have a boy band of their own!