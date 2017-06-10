Watch: TLC Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Share Adorable Update of Their Newborn Son

TLC’s Zach and Tori Roloff are certainly enjoying their new status as parents and taking to social media to share a sweet update about their son, Jackson Kyle.

The newborn may be less than a month old, but his personality is shining through every moment for the doting parents.

The Little, People Big World stars welcomed their first child last month and revealed in the new video that they had a hard time agreeing on a name.

“We just liked the name,” Tori said of their decision. “We couldn’t decide on boy names together and Jackson was like, literally, the only one [we both liked].”

Zach reveals that the first time he held Jackson it felt “super surreal” and “natural.”

“Infants I thought were fragile and hard to hold,” he said. “[But] with your own child, you just get super confident.”

The two share that they hope to give him a “healthy, happy life” and “support him in every way,” adding that their goal is to raise him in a way that won’t stop him and have him experience as much of the world as possible.

The new dad goes on to share that because Jackson came in as an “LP” or “little person,” he would have to take two steps for everyone else’s one step, saying, “Hopefully we can raise him in a way that it won’t bother him.”

Jackson was born May 12, weighing in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce and measured at 20.5 inches long.

The happy couple have been enjoying the first month of parenthood as Zach took to Instagram Friday to share a snapshot of little Jackson, writing, “Hi my name is Jackson! I like peeing when dad and mom are changing my diaper, eating, and sleeping,” he captioned the pic. “They say I have TaG abilities.”

Jackson is the first grandchild of Matt and Amy Roloff. Tori and Zach got engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot a year later in the summer at the Roloff family farm in Oregon.

